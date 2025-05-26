Unit 5 at Heol Parc Mawr is located within the Cross Hands Business Park and comes with a ground floor showroom, ancillary, storage, mezzanine office, large car park and a rear yard.

The property is also based near the A48, leading to the west side of the M4 to West Wales, over 10,000 daily vehicle movements and numerous charging points in the area.

There is space at the rear. (Image: Rightmove) There are other businesses in the surrounding area too such as Home Bargains, Co-Operative Food, Greggs, McDonalds, Farm Foods and a 130,000 sq ft Leekes Department Store.

The property is a self-contained unit with a large front forecourt for customer car parking.

The property is located in a business park. (Image: Rightmove) There is a portal frame structure with a brick elevation under a pitched roof and a mezzanine floor which is part showroom, part office.

The ground floor incudes a retail showroom space to the front and storage/ancillary to the rear.

On the ground floor there is a retail showroom space. (Image: Rightmove) Furthermore, a front and rear pedestrian and roller shutter access is available and there is additional land at the rear of the unit which the has the potential for further development.